Jennison Associates LLC Buys 53,743 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,743 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $32,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 30.0% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDD opened at $97.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.71. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $99.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinduoduo Company Profile

PDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Stories

