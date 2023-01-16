Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 550 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,436,517 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $35,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,142,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,823,340,000 after acquiring an additional 377,143 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,288,329 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $291,283,000 after acquiring an additional 102,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 16.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,427,679 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,778 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,976,857 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 513,048 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $215,903.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,186. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halliburton Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $42.66 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

