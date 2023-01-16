Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 1,740,977 Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,740,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,369,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.58% of Pliant Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics
Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $23.44 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84.
Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pliant Therapeutics Profile
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)
- Conagra Upholds the Elasticity of Its Brands
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.