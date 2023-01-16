Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 1,740,977 Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,740,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,369,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.58% of Pliant Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,596.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $653,449.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,809.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,596.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,100. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $23.44 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

