Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 384,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,644 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $33,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $100.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.05 and its 200 day moving average is $91.80. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $102.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $993.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,490. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

