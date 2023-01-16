Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,943,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $22.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $25.30.

