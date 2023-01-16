CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,133 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $34,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $86.11 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $106.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

