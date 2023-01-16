Jennison Associates LLC Invests $35.81 Million in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,274,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,813,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Celldex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16,445.0% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 53,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,953 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 267,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 44.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 136,293 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 123.4% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 538,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 297,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,448,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $46.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 9,840.85%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

