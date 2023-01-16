The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

NYSE HIG opened at $76.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

