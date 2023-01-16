Jennison Associates LLC Sells 102,098 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102,098 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Valero Energy worth $34,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

VLO stock opened at $136.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.04 and a 12 month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

