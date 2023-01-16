Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 829 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Stock Up 0.4 %

ENTG stock opened at $79.60 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $141.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Entegris from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

