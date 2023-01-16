Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.30.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $86.27 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $108.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

