Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.62% of Houlihan Lokey worth $32,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 113,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HLI. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,182 shares of company stock worth $2,104,658. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI opened at $97.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.75. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.81.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.32 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

