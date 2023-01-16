Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $120.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

