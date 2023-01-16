Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Stock Position Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,061,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.53% of Clearway Energy worth $33,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,634,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 48,052 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearway Energy

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,056,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. CIBC raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

CWEN opened at $34.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.35 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 45.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

