Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VV opened at $181.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.50 and its 200-day moving average is $178.46. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $214.71.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
