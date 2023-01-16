Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after buying an additional 5,281,068 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,984 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,571,000 after acquiring an additional 572,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SRLN opened at $41.96 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.