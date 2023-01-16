Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,433 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,476 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($83.87) to €74.00 ($79.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $60.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.12 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

