Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.36.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $461.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $364.62 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $524.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.67.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

