Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 156,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS NULV opened at $35.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

