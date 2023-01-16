Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 13,312 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $37.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

