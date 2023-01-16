Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 5,755 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 67.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %

NIKE Increases Dividend

NKE stock opened at $128.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $202.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day moving average of $105.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.