Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,043 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in BCE by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,737,000 after buying an additional 4,501,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BCE by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,153,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,016,000 after buying an additional 2,222,467 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in BCE by 523.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,872,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,009,000 after buying an additional 1,571,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in BCE by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,302,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,569,000 after buying an additional 1,497,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.48.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $46.66 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.76.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

