Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CINF opened at $108.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.58. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -766.67%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.