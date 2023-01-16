Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $280.97 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $380.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

