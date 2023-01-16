Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 11,562 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,635 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,562 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 41,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 44,694 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG opened at $41.72 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.