Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 22,691 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,691 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $17,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $84.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average is $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

