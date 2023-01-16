Financial Counselors Inc. Has $667,000 Position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.37% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVLY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $23.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $227.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.96 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.