Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,313 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TEVA opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

