Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 1,244.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Down 0.1 %

MPLX stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPLX. Citigroup began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

