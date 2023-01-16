Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.09% of Arrow Financial worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial stock opened at $33.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $557.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

