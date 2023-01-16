Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,848 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,373 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,247,000 after acquiring an additional 80,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,053,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,048,000 after acquiring an additional 976,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.01 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34. The company has a market cap of $162.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

