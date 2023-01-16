Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

