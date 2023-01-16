Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 7,642 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141,587 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,302.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,036,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,230 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,252,000. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,862,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,332,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

ESGU stock opened at $88.47 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $104.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day moving average is $86.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

