DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Holdings Raised by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,581 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in DraftKings by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in DraftKings by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in DraftKings by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DraftKings from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $25.01.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.21 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

