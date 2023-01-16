Financial Counselors Inc. Takes $1.20 Million Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 197,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $7.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

HLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

