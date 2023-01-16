Financial Counselors Inc. Takes $1.20 Million Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 197,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.
Haleon Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $7.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Haleon Profile
Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haleon (HLN)
- Conagra Upholds the Elasticity of Its Brands
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.