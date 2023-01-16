Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $216.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $259.87.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

