Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.