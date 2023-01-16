Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.10.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Ameren Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $90.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.89. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

