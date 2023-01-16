Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $88.04 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

