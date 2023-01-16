Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 502.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after buying an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $373,981,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,013,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,391,867,000 after buying an additional 257,986 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture stock opened at $282.14 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $360.10. The stock has a market cap of $177.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,320 shares of company stock worth $9,989,748. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

