Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.10% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 639.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,430,000 after acquiring an additional 975,097 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after acquiring an additional 72,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance
Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $44.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on COOP. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $929,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 718,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,777,193.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,200. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
