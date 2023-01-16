Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.10% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 639.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,430,000 after acquiring an additional 975,097 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after acquiring an additional 72,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $44.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.60 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COOP. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $929,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 718,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,777,193.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,200. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

