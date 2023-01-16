Assetmark Inc. Sells 989 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 143.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 34,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 70.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,270,000 after buying an additional 167,239 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 135,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after buying an additional 39,546 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $2,286,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $143.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average of $134.65.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

