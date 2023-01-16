Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274,442 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SL Green Realty worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

NYSE SLG opened at $38.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

