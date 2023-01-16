Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,327,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,944,000 after buying an additional 481,898 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6,806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,139,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,251,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,258,000 after buying an additional 94,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter.
Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $101.75 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
