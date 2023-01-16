Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,327,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,944,000 after buying an additional 481,898 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6,806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,139,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,251,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,258,000 after buying an additional 94,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $101.75 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($1.81). Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.