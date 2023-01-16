Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 391,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $48.45 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.