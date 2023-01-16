Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 51.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Corteva by 21.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 57.9% during the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Corteva Stock Up 0.2 %

CTVA opened at $62.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

