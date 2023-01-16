Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Holdings Increased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 544.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 280,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 236,676 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA ECON opened at $21.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $24.68.

