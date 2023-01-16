6,864 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.