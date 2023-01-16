Assetmark Inc. Has $4.33 Million Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Logitech International worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 76.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 134.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 18,987 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,763,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Logitech International by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $54.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $85.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 9.69%. Research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Logitech International from CHF 70 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Logitech International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

