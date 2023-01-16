Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 2,549.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 549,051 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $2,295,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,762,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.9 %

CSGP stock opened at $81.05 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.